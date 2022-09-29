La reina Isabel II murió de “vejez” (certificado de defunción) Lapatilla septiembre 29 2022, 9:32 amPosteado en: Actualidad, Internacionales, Sucesión de la Corona BritánicaCompártelo:Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google News (Opens in new window) El ataúd de la reina Isabel II al comienzo de la capilla ardiente en el Palacio de Westminster este miércoles. EFE/EPA/PARLAMENTO BRITÁNICO/JESSICA TAYLOR La reina Isabel II murió de “vejez” (certificado de defunción) AFP ¿Quieres recibir nuestro exclusivo boletín informativo en tu correo? ¡Suscríbete a #BoletinPatilla!