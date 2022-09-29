La reina Isabel II murió de “vejez” (certificado de defunción)

Posteado en:  Actualidad, Internacionales, Sucesión de la Corona Británica
El ataúd de la reina Isabel II al comienzo de la capilla ardiente en el Palacio de Westminster este miércoles. EFE/EPA/PARLAMENTO BRITÁNICO/JESSICA TAYLOR

 

La reina Isabel II murió de “vejez” (certificado de defunción) AFP