Businessmen from Tachiren hope that the Maduro-Petro meeting will speed up import procedures

Businessmen and customs officers at the Táchira border expect an effective policy that will speed up procedures to get the permits required for the importation and export of goods, before the meeting between the President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, and Nicolás Maduro.

By La Patilla – Luz Dary Depablos

Nov 01, 2022

Vladimir Tovar, representative of the Social Chamber of Cargo Transportation of Táchira State, considers that the meeting between Petro and Maduro “reaffirms that there is and agenda to strengthen diplomatic relations between Venezuela and Colombia. This in the medium term will allow better conditions for commercial exchange.”

“Now with Lula as President (of Brazil), it is very likely that integration policies will be generated by triangulation between Venezuela with Brazil and Colombia,” emphasized the representative of the border union.

Therefore, he stated that “Gustavo Petro must request Maduro to speed up the import procedures” and thus increase trade in the medium term.

In addition, he stated that the culture of formality must be recovered, so that small merchants look for merchandise through marketers and wholesalers who comply with all the permits established by law, to achieve quality certification that supports the merchandise.

Likewise, Jairo Amaya, transport customs assistant in the chemical area, indicated that “not enough goods have passed through this area.”

He noted that corrosive, delicate and volatile goods are a group of items that require special permits.

Mr. Amaya also urged wholesalers, small shops and merchants to “get together and organize themselves into cooperatives, since the small retailer cannot bring a cargo truck, and several cooperatives can bring their products legally.”

Likewise, Jairo Shaustre, who for almost 50 years has dedicated himself to the customs area and is the owner of the largest warehouse on the Táchira border, pointed out that “the hardest part were the previous seven years, when we were forced to sell part of our properties, to be able to update insurance policies, property taxes and customs bonds.”

Although he considers the interest they have shown to be positive, “some clients who passed through this border for decades, but had moved to Paraguachón, are approaching again.”

Also, it is necessary for the regime to establish policies so that new entrepreneurs and merchants can access import permits in less time, in order to improve the resumption of international trade through the Táchira border.

