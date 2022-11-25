Education in crisis: Classes are seen outdoors in Calabozo due to the poor state of the infrastructure

Teachers of the “Simón Rodríguez” Basic School, located in the Guaicaipuro neighborhood, “Los Indios de Calabozo” sector, in Francisco de Miranda Municipality of Guárico State, suffer from abandonment by the Chavista regime, and have to deal with an infrastructure that every day presents worse conditions for dictating classes.

Nov 24, 2022

According to Gladys Martínez, director of the institution, the most affected part are the roofs, which present serious leaks that have worsened with the arrival of the rains, even leading teachers to teach outdoors.

“We call on the competent authorities to please commit to the timely rescue of our school. Our children are the most affected, because we have been forced to suspend classes every time it rains, since there is more water inside the classrooms than outside them. The truth is that the school looks like a watering can,” she stated.

Ms. Martínez also urged the corresponding entities to come by, visualize the problem and promptly and completely solve it, so that the little ones can receive a proper education under appropriate conditions.

For his part, representative José Figueredo said that more resources should be allocated to the education sector, which is what will guarantee the future of the country.

“So many problems and no solutions are in sight. However, there are funds for other things of little need,” Figueredo pointed out.

