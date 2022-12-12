Fuel production started at the Cardón refinery while Amuay waits for two electrical equipment

According to oil workers consulted by La Patilla, the production of fuel from the Paraguaná Refining Center (CRP) could be restored in the next few hours, since important works are being carried out to start up the CDCAY plant at the Amuay refinery, which was stopped last week due to an electrical failure.

By La Patilla

Dec 11, 2022

Industry workers said anonymously that last Thursday, December 8th, they completed the correction of a crack in the reforming plant of the Cardón refinery and also started up a catalytic cracking unit from the same refinery.

As for Amuay, they reported that catalyst arrived to start up CDCAY, but they are waiting for some parts that were ordered and are being manufactured, since they suffered damages with the blackout that affected the plant and took it out of operation.

The spare parts should arrive in the next few hours and in this way give Amuay for a test run, to then restore the production of gasoline in the CRP.

Workers also reported that there is enough fuel stored at both refineries, but it is unknown why PDVSA continues withholding it and not sending enough for domestic consumption, while international commitments are given more importance.

“The fuel continues to be shipped out for the friends of this government in other countries, while not enough is distributed for the population,” said an oil worker who works in this area.

