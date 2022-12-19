Russia is interested in increasing oil production as part of projects in Venezuela – TASS

Posteado en:  Actualidad
Photo: Lisa Leutner – Reuters

 

Russian deputy prime minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday that Russia was interested in increasing oil output as part of projects in Venezuela, the TASS news agency reported.

By Reuters – Kirsten Donovan

Dec 15, 2022

Novak met on Wednesday with Venezuela’s oil minister in Caracas, where they discussed oil market volatility and the status of Venezuela’s outstanding debts to Russia.

Read More: Reuters – Russia is interested in increasing oil production as part of projects in Venezuela – TASS

La Patilla in English