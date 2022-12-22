Lechería beaches could reopen after oil spill damage assessment results

Posteado en: Actualidad

The mayor of “Urbaneja” Municipality, in Anzoátegui State, Manuel Ferreira, reported this Wednesday Dec 21st, that water samples were taken to determine if the beaches affected by the oil spill in Lechería can be reopened for recreation.

Some four kilometers of urban coastline, which includes “Los Canales”, “Lido” and “Cangrejo” beaches, were affected two weeks ago by a hydrocarbon spill from the El Chaure Refinery in Guanta, covering the crystal clear sea waters with black ooze.

The economic consequences have been unquantifiable for those who depend directly on tourism for their livelihood and also for fishermen who have not been able to carry out their tasks due to this situation.

Faced with the ecological catastrophe, the mayor of Lechería ordered the closure of the beaches for the protection of those who traditionally visit them to avoid harm to people, although according to ecologists environmental damage cannot be reversed in at least a decade.

These water quality tests will determine whether or not there is any risk for tourists and beach goers, and on these depend whether the ban on recreational use is lifted.

