Major fire burns at Venezuela’s Cardon refinery

A fire that started around a flare at Venezuela’s Cardon refinery last night continued to burn today. A fire that started around a flare at Venezuela’s Cardon refinery last night continued to burn today.

By Argus Media – Carlos Camacho

Dec 27, 2022

Video of the blaze appears to show open pits around a gas separator flare burning. State-owned PdV has not commented on the incident.

Cardon’s nameplate capacity is 305,000 b/d bit it was running closer to 60,000 b/d near the time of the incident, according to analysts.

A PdV refining worker told Argus the fire will make a recent surge in gasoline shortages worse.

