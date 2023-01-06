These are the costs of the Compulsory Insurance to cross the border into Colombia in a private vehicle

As of next Monday, January 9th, citizens who wish to cross the border from Venezuela to Colombia in a private vehicle must comply with the regulations established by the authorities of the brother country, which would allow them free transit throughout Colombian territory, these being the Mandatory Insurance for Traffic Accidents (SOAT) the biggest concern for many Venezuelans.

According to the latest update on SOAT prices/fees, these vary depending on the type of vehicle, model and year, that is, prices range between 90 and 150 dollars, while in the case of motorcycles prices vary from 20 dollars to 150 dollars. These correspond to a single annual payment.

Owners of vehicles from 2014 to 2023 with a cylinder capacity between 1.0 and 1.3 liters must pay $90 for insurance, while cars of the same cylinder capacity, but from 2013 and earlier, the cost is 120 dollars.

Citizens with vehicles with a cylinder capacity between 1.5 and 2.5 liters from 2014 to 2023, will be able to purchase the insurance for $110 and with the same cylinder capacity, but from 2013 and earlier, the cost of the SOAT (insurance) will be $135.

In the case of large motor vehicles, that is, with a cylinder capacity of more than 2.5 liters, models from 2014 to 2023 must pay $130 and with the same cylinder capacity, but from 2013 and before, the insurance will cost $150.

The SOAT fees for small motorcycles vary between 20, 45, and 68 dollars, depending on the year, while the cost for high displacement motorcycles will be more than 150 dollars.

Likewise, the insurance for vans with a maximum capacity of one ton, vary depending on the model and year between 160 and 255 dollars.

In addition to the SOAT, citizens with a Venezuelan vehicle will only be able to cross the border according to the “pico y placa” terminal, that is, the same restriction according to the license plate end number and day of the week that is required of Colombians vehicles will be maintained.

License plates ending in 1 and 2 may not circulate on Mondays; on Tuesdays, the numbers ending in 3 and 4; on Wednesdays plates 5 and 6; on Thursdays those that end in 7 and 8 and on Fridays at 9 and 0, while on weekends vehicles of all license plates will be able to transit.

It will also be mandatory to have an up to date and valid Driver’s License, title of ownership of the vehicle, Identity Card and in the case of traveling outside of Norte de Santander Department to another department of Colombia, they must present a stamped passport of each the people traveling in the vehicle. In addition to having the mechanical technical review that is carried out in automotive diagnostic centers, which are authorized by the Ministry of Transportation and the Ministry of the Environment, a review that is required for vehicles more than six years old and motorcycles more than two years old.