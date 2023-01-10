Golden Globes 2023: Lista completa de ganadores de la ceremonia

Después de escándalos, corrupción y el extraño perdón de los medios estadounidenses, los Golden Globes o Globos de Oro 2023 están de regreso en la televisión (por lo menos en EE. UU.) para intentar recapturar la atención de público y votantes de la Academia. Con información de El Farandi
A continuación la lista de películas y series ganadoras de los Golden Globes 2023.
Cine
Mejor Actor – Drama
Austin Butler – Elvis
Brendan Fraser – The Whale
Hugh Jackman – The Son
Bill Nighy – Living
Jeremy Pope – The Inspection
Mejor Película Animada
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Inu-Oh
Marcel The Shell With Shoes On
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Mejor Actriz – Comedia o Musical
Lesley Manville – Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris
Margot Robbie – Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy – The Menu
Emma Thompson – Good Luck To You – Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Mejor Actor – Comedia o Musical
Diego Calva – Babylon
Daniel Craig – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver – White Noise
Colin Farrell – The Banshees Of Inisherin
Ralph Fiennes – The Menu
Mejor Canción Original
“Carolina” Taylor Swift (Where The Crawdads Sing)
“Ciao Papa” – Guillermo del Toro y Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)
“Hold My Hand” – Lady Gaga y Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)
“Lift Me Up” – Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
“Naatu Naatu” – Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)
Mejor Score Original
Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking
Justin Hurwitz – Babylon
John Williams – The Fabelmans
Carter Burwell – The Banshees Of Inisherin
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kerry Condon – The Banshees Of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Dolly De Leon – Triangle Of Sadness
Carey Mulligan – She Said
Mejor Actor de Reparto
Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees Of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan – The Banshees Of Inisherin
Brad Pitt – Babylon
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse
TV
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en Serie de TV – Drama, Comedia o Musical
Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Julia Garner – Ozark
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
Mejor Actriz en Serie de TV – Drama
Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon
Laura Linney – Ozark
Imelda Staunton – The Crown
Hilary Swank – Alaska Daily
Zendaya – Euphoria
Mejor Actriz en Serie de TV – Musical o Comedia
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega – Wednesday
Jean Smart – Hacks
Mejor Actor en Serie de TV – Musical o Comedia
Donald Glover – Atlanta
Bill Hader – Barry
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Mejor Actor de Reparto en Serie de TV – Drama, Comedia o Musical
John Lithgow – The Old Man
Jonathan Pryce – The Crown
John Turturro – Severance
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler – Barry