Venezuela claims nearly three quarters of Guyana. Guyana wants help.

Almost everyone agrees El Esequibo belongs to Guyana. The problem, now, is the maps.

For decades, maps and charts produced by Venezuela have represented the 61,000-square-mile territory – nearly three-quarters of Guyana – as an integral part of … Venezuela. It’s what governments in Caracas of all ideologies have argued, what generations of schoolchildren have been taught. It’s the rare point on which the authoritarian socialist state of President Nicolás Maduro and the U.S.-backed opposition agree.

“The Venezuelan sun rises in Esequibo,” Maduro tweeted in 2021. “The Venezuelan people reiterate their firm and irreducible determination to defend our sovereignty.”

Guyana firmly rejects Venezuela’s centuries-old claim – and has been backed by nearly all the world’s governments. To Guyana, the border dispute, such as it ever was, was settled more than a century ago.

But, the maps. In the years since ExxonMobil discovered massive reserves of oil in the ocean floor off the territory in 2015 – a windfall that has turned the tiny nation into one of the world’s fastest-growing economies – versions of the Esequibo-claiming charts, some of them produced by Maduro’s government, have proliferated on social media.

Maduro says Guyana is developing valuable resources in Venezuelan waters. Caracas is accused of harassing ships there.

At Guyana’s urging, the United Nations in 2018 referred the matter to the International Court of Justice for what Georgetown hopes will be the final word. With that case pending, Foreign Secretary Robert Persaud has asked Facebook and Twitter to take down maps that show Venezuela with a chunk of Guyana attached. The Foreign Ministry met virtually with Facebook officials in October about what it called the “campaign of disinformation.”

The maps, Persaud told the social media giant, could “permanently damage relations between States, incite violence against the territory and people of Guyana, and derail the current adjudication of the matter.” Neither Facebook nor Twitter responded to requests for comment.