Venezuela travel advice

The security situation in Venezuela remains unstable and could deteriorate with very little warning.

Mar 17, 2023

Armed criminal groups frequently operate on both sides of the border with Colombia, conducting illegal activities such as:

smuggling

drug trafficking

black market sales

There is a high military presence in a number of municipalities located along the border. Nevertheless, general lawlessness, particularly in the area within 20 km of the border with Colombia, increases the risk of extortion and kidnapping in this region.

Smuggling, drug trafficking and illegal mining also occur along the borders with Brazil and Guyana which pose a greater security risk in this region.

Stay informed of the security situation, as well as which border crossings are open, and their hours of opening.

At the airport

Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía (Caracas) is dangerous. Incidents of violent crime occur frequently, both inside the facilities and in the surrounding areas.

Kidnappers and armed robbers have targeted foreigners, who are assumed to be holding large amounts of foreign currency. Criminals often approach tourists at the airport and offer to exchange money. They may also pose as taxi drivers.

Arrange your travel so that you arrive and depart the airport during daylight hours

Have a friend, family member or a trusted transportation service waiting to pick you up upon arrival

Don’t take a taxi from this airport

Crime

Violent crime

Venezuela has one of the world’s highest homicide rates.

Violent crimes are pervasive throughout the country but particularly frequent in the capital city of Caracas. Crimes include:

homicide

armed robbery

home invasion

carjacking

kidnapping for ransom

Violence against locals and visitors alike can occur in both urban and rural areas, including in those popular with tourists.

Organized criminal groups and gangs are rampant. Many criminals carry firearms, and victims are often injured or killed for failing to cooperate.

If you are threatened, stay calm and don’t resist

Don’t walk through city streets at night, and avoid walking alone in less busy or isolated areas during the day

Don’t visit “barrios” (heavily populated slums), especially in eastern and western areas of Caracas but also in any part of the country. Barrios are extremely unsafe.

Petty crime

Street crime is common, particularly in major cities, and often results in violence. Pickpockets are active in crowded buses and subway stations.

Criminals often target pedestrians and motorists, sometimes from motorcycles.

Authorities (e.g. police, airport, immigration) have harassed and extorted money from travellers. If you experience such problems, report the incident to the Canadian embassy to Colombia, in Bogotá.

Police response times are poor or non-existent in most parts of the country, and most reported crimes don’t result in prosecution.

Ensure that your belongings, including your passport and other travel documents, are secure at all times

Don’t show signs of affluence or display valuables, particularly jewellery and electronics, including cell phones

Avoid carrying large sums of cash and keep foreign currency out of sight

Maintain a low profile and remain aware of your surroundings at all times.

Kidnapping

Express kidnappings are frequent and can occur anywhere in the country. Victims are usually kidnapped from the street and forced to take the criminals to their houses to give foreign currency, electronics or other valuables.

Be careful when dealing with recent acquaintances, especially when they offer rides

Be discrete when handling money in public

Spiked food and drinks Never leave food or drinks unattended or in the care of strangers. Be wary of accepting snacks, beverages, gum or cigarettes from new acquaintances. These items may contain drugs that could put you at risk of sexual assault and robbery.

Shortages

There are shortages of medicine and medical supplies. This has led to difficulties in the health care sector.

Basic food and personal care products are available but very costly. You will need U.S. currency to purchase them.

Service disruptions

Power outages and rationing of electricity is common in many parts of the country, including in Caracas. Outages lasting several days may occur suddenly. Other services are often disrupted during such events, including:

medical services

public water supply

communications, mainly cellular telephone and Internet

banking

purchasing goods

transportation, including flights

Rioting, fighting and theft occur during power outages.

Water rationing is common in most parts of the country, even during the rainy season, due to water shortages in municipalities.

Fuel may also be scarce outside of cities, particularly in the border areas with Colombia, Brazil and Guyana.

Ensure that your emergency kit is complete.

Emergency kit

Demonstrations and social unrest

Large-scale and violent demonstrations frequently occur in Caracas and many other areas across the country. They have resulted in many arrests, including of foreign reporters, injuries and deaths in the past.

Demonstrations can take many forms, including:

large-scale gatherings

marches

national strikes

roadblocks, including on major highways

Demonstrations can lead to disruptions to traffic and public transportation.

Avoid areas where demonstrations and large gatherings are taking place

Don’t attempt to cross road blockades, even if they appear unattended

Don’t participate in political discussions or activities in public, or appear to take sides on any local issue related to the current political situation

Follow the instructions of local authorities

Monitor local media for information on ongoing demonstrations

Mass gatherings (large-scale events)

Communications

Telecommunication infrastructure is in a state of disrepair. Interruptions are frequent. It is very difficult to make international calls.

Some areas don’t have cellular coverage. Check local providers’ coverage.

Road travel

Road conditions and road safety are poor throughout the country.

Road conditions

Unmarked road damage or construction poses a hazard. Street lighting is often inadequate.

After heavy rains, sewer grates may have been displaced and potholes may be hidden in puddles.

Outside of cities, gas stations and restaurants can be few and far between, and gas pumps are often empty.

Road safety

Drivers do not respect traffic laws. They are extremely aggressive and reckless. Drinking and driving is prevalent.

Incidents of crime along intercity roads are common. Armed bandits set up illegal roadblocks and rob vehicles, including intercity buses.

Crime increases at nightfall.

There have been incidents of motorists being robbed after stopping to assess the damage to their vehicle from improvised spikes on the road or stone throwing from highway overpasses and bridges near poorer neighbourhoods.

Keep your valuables out of plain sight

Remain vigilant when driving, especially when stopped

Always drive with the doors locked and windows closed

Avoid driving after dark

Public transportation

Public transportation has declined in number and quality due to the shortage of parts and reduced capacity for maintenance and repair of vehicles.

There is a risk of theft in the subway, and some subway stations are unsafe.

Only take the subway during daylight hours, and avoid peak hours

Seek advice from locals before using this means of transportation

Buses

There is a high risk of theft on both inner city and intercity buses, especially at night.

Taxis

Licensed taxis are safer than unlicensed taxis. Mototaxis are not recommended as drivers can be reckless.

Pre-book a licensed, radio-dispatched taxi

Avoid hailing a taxi in the street

Advise a friend of your movements, the taxi company’s name and the taxi number

Piracy Pirate attacks and armed robbery against ships occur in coastal waters. Mariners should take appropriate precautions. Piracy – Live piracy report – International Maritime Bureau

Air travel

We do not make assessments on the compliance of foreign domestic airlines with international safety standards.

Venezuelan documents

It is very difficult to obtain a new Venezuelan passport or to extend an expired passport. As a result, you may not be able to obtain a passport in Venezuela for your Canadian-born child.

If you are a dual citizen and planning to travel to Venezuela, make sure your Venezuelan passport is valid beyond the duration of your trip. If you need to renew your passport or obtain a new one for your Canadian-born child, contact the nearest Venezuelan embassy or consulate to make arrangements.

If you enter Venezuela with an expired Venezuelan passport, authorities may not stamp your travel documents upon entry. This may lead to difficulties when exiting the country.

Servicio Administrativo de Identificación, Migración y Extranjería (SAIME) – Venezuelan Migration Department (in Spanish)

Children and travel

Children born outside Venezuela to Venezuelan parents are assumed to be Venezuelan citizens and must enter and exit the country using a Venezuelan passport.

Travelling with children

