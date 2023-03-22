Collapse of the internal war of Chavismo: due to alleged corruption, the Enatub plant intervenes

This Tuesday one of the plants of the National Pipeline Company (Enatub) in Barcelona, was administratively intervened, although it is not clear which entity would be carrying out the measure.

By La Patilla – Jesus Albino

Mar 21, 2023

The company, which was created in 2008 after an expropriation, supplies pipes to PDVSA and the Venezuelan state’s hydrological companies.

It was learned that acts of corruption are allegedly being committed there, such as theft of strategic material to sell it as scrap, according to unofficial versions.

Abraham Sánchez, representative of the Enatub workers’ committee, reported that on Tuesday when they arrived at the company they were denied access. “Only some administrative staff entered, 25 in total. The other 215 workers were left out.”

Sánchez said that the measure is in charge of “a colonel who only said that we will enter soon, perhaps when the inspection is over, but they did not let us in, we do not know anything, we want an answer.”

The corruption schemes within this company would have been denounced by the workers themselves, but until now there has been no response by the authorities.

