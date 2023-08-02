A dangerous gang in Guárico that used minors to commit crimes in the Venezuelan plains is dismantled

A group of criminals that was engaged in the distribution of drugs in the city of Calabozo, Francisco de Miranda Municipality in Guárico State, part of the central Venezuelan plains, was dismantled in the last few hours.

By Correspondent lapatilla.com

The subjects used minors as a front to commit the crimes, as was denounced by the ‘Vicario III’ community, resulting in 5 people being arrested, including a female.

The apprehended were identified as: María Francisca Carrasquel, 42 years old; Luis Eduardo Méndez Abreu (28); Maicol Joel Flores Bermúdez (18); Juan Carlos Cedeño Pantoja (23); Diego Luis Vilera Pino (25) and a young 17 year old woman.

Officials from the Calabozo Municipal Delegation of the Scientific, Penal and Criminal Investigations Corps (Cicpc) managed to seize 27 regular-sized packages and one large package of alleged cocaine, a regular-sized package of alleged marijuana, an electronic scale, two telephones of different brands and models, 12 bullets and a revolver-type firearm, in addition to 240 bolivars in cash.

According to the director of the scientific police, Douglas Rico, the prisoners were placed at the order of the 13th and 16th Prosecutor’s Office of the Public Ministry (MP) of this plain’s state.