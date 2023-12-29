Ranchers in Apure hope that operations against extortion mafias will be frequent

The Apure State Cattlemen’s Association (Agapure) regard as positive the operations initiated by the regional government, together with the National and State Police, of this plains state to fight the chaos generated by the extortion rackets and mafias that have existed in the Pedro Camejo Municipality, for at least a year. These actions are in response to complaints of extortion made by producers to security agencies.

Toda la información del conflicto Israel-Palestina en tu buzón ¡Suscríbete!

By María Eugenia Díaz / Correspondent lapatilla.com

In a statement published on its social networks, Agapure considers the attack on these mafias to be justified and deserved because these mafias severely affect personal safety and food security of the country.

The livestock union hopes that this operation does not become an isolated event and that the government, hand in hand with security entities, carry out procedures of this type frequently to continue the firm fight against irregular armed groups, such as the ‘El Tree del Plan’ (Plains Train gang), which hits Llano producers.

The Governor of Apure, Eduardo Piñate, during a press conference held this Wednesday December 27th, announced the death of four members of the ‘El Fiebre’ gang dedicated to the extortion of ranchers and peasants during a special operation planned by the Secretary of Citizen Security, the officials of the Anti-Extortion and Kidnapping Directorate of the PNB (Bolivarian National Police), and the Bolivarian Police of Apure State this Tuesday, December 26th.

The regional authority accompanied by the Secretary of Citizen Security and Civil Protection in Apure State, Colonel Ramón Cabezas, and Commissioner General Rafael Yépez, reported during the meeting with the media that during the confrontation between police officers and about 15 members of the ‘Tren del Llano’ in San Rafael de Atamaica and Arauquita, a police officer was injured and three of these criminals were captured.