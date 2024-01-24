Trades and unions marched in Valencia for the rescue of Venezuelan democracy and the publication of an electoral schedule

Decent wages, respect for labor rights, the rescue of Venezuelan democracy and the publication of the electoral schedule were the main demands of the trade unions, labor unions and political representatives who led the march in Valencia this January 23rd, remembering 66 years of the fall of the dictator Marcos Pérez Jiménez.

By Correspondent lapatilla.com

The political and union leaders, in the company of civil society, marched from two points in the capital of Carabobo State: North Bolívar Avenue, near ‘Tijerazo’, and in ‘Plaza Santa Rosa’, in the south of the city, finally concentrating on Cedeño Avenue at the crossing with Díaz Moreno Ave.

José Francisco Jiménez, member of the organizing committee of the events of January 23rd and General Secretary of the Association of Employees of the University of Carabobo, asked the national government to comply with the Constitution and guarantee civil and political rights.

“We are demanding freedom for political prisoners, and this year, which corresponds to the presidential elections, they must publish the date of the elections,” he said.

In addition, he denounced the precariousness of salaries and pensions, and the constant failures in public services that cause deterioration in the quality of life of all citizens.

For his part, José Gregorio Medina, President of the Regional Educators Union, stated that Venezuelans “languish and wane” due to starvation wages.

“The Executive has not raised the salary and has only dealt with a salary ‘bonus’, which counteracts the social benefits, the vacation bonus, destroyed the salary,” he said.

Medina added that since June 2023 the discussion of the collective agreement of the educational sector has been paralyzed. “Of 60 clauses, only 17 have been approved, still missing (to discuss) the economic clauses,” he pointed out.

No quality of life

With a sign that reads “for efficient water service all year round,” Carmen Lugo, 71 years old, decided to join the march.

“I came out today because I think it is a duty that we citizens have to go out and tell the Government that we are dissatisfied with the policies that are being carried out, especially those that affect the quality of life. I have stopped buying medicines, going to the doctor, paying for consultations, not to mention shoes, they cost to much to buy, not to mention food, it is a very great pity that we do not even have access to good food,” she stated.

Sandra Gil commented that she went out to protest to demand a better quality of life. She pointed out that the pension is not enough to cover her basic needs and depends on the remittances that her daughter sends her from abroad.

“I have my daughter and my grandchildren abroad and I haven’t seen them in eight years. I am alone in the country, wanting to live better. We will continue trying and that is why I am here, I have always fought so my Venezuela is the one we want,” she said.