Venezuelan opposition parties steadfast in the fight for democracy and freedom marched in Apure State this #23Jan

Allied opposition parties in Apure State took to the streets to demand free elections, freedom for political prisoners and fair wages.

By María Eugenia Díaz / Correspondent lapatilla.com

Representatives of the political parties ‘Primero Justicia’, ‘Causa R’, ‘Acción Democrática’, ‘Un Nuevo Tiempo’, ‘Copei’, ‘Vente Venezuela’ and ‘Encuentro Ciudadano’ participated in this event.

Nahir Mota, leader of the ‘Vente Venezuela’ party, demands the establishment of the electoral schedule to guarantee the holding of free and fair presidential elections this year. Meanwhile, the people will continue in the streets so that María Corina becomes the president of Venezuela and a political change is achieved thanks to the union of all sectors of the country, stated Mota.

José Antonio Gómez, social fighter and leader of ‘Primero Justicia’ in Apure, emphasized at the rally that on this day the dictatorship of Marcos Pérez Jiménez fell. He insisted on the need to make all necessary efforts to defeat Nicolás Maduro’s dictatorship.

“Now we have a dictatorship, the most powerful and detestable experienced in the country. We need the freedom of political prisoners detained for criticizing the mismanagement of Venezuelan resources. We need the electoral schedule for the next elections this year. We demand freedom for all political prisoners and for the Venezuelan people,” highlighted the popular social fighter known as “Funes.”

Gómez criticizes the low salary of Venezuelans and the death of children, young people and adults at the doors of hospitals under the complacent gaze of the Government.

The social fighter predicts that Venezuelans will have “a new democracy,” with freedom and fear of God. “Not like now when the rulers have become Pharisees,” he remarked.