Huáscar Barradas, a breath of hope for children in southern Venezuela

The smell of a freshly made ‘cachapa’ (Corn pancakes), with butter and fresh cheese, are signs that the Latin Grammy winner, Huáscar Barradas, is in Upata in the south of Bolívar State. A cattle town, known for its cheese production and also for mining, now seeks to be recognized for its music. The prominent flutist will be offering a concert this Friday, February 9th at 7:00 pm, on the occasion of the inauguration of the Upata Regional Academic Center.

Pableysa Ostos // Correspondent lapatilla.com

As told by the Venezuelan musician, this initiative came to life thanks to the donation of the De Grazia family. “It is a particularly well-made building, very well designed,” Barradas highlighted. The concert will be completely free and will feature the participation of the Upata Symphony Orchestra and the Ciudad Guayana Symphony Orchestra.

It will be a concert of more than an hour of classical music, but there will also be a place for songs by Juan Luis Guerra, Carlos Vives, among others. “It will go on until the body can take it,” the prominent musician already warns.

Beyond music

Barradas confessed that he will be working on everything in the process of this great concert. “The De Grazia family are from Upata. They have always wanted to return to this city that saw them born, saw them grow, the love it has for them, and it was through music, because it has a tradition, a love for music that is so important. A very important number of children, young people, are going to come out here, and are the ones who have music as a hope.”

“It is camaraderie, it is working as a team, it is punctuality and it is having better Venezuelans through music, following of course the legacy of Maestro Abreu, which is so important. Well, that is the reason for this nucleus: the idea is to bring music to the citizens, and include Puerto Ordaz, and create there nuclei of this same level, expand through private companies and regional governments, important nuclei so that these children can study, and not just music,” he highlighted.

When asked what this project means to Barradas, without hesitation, he answers: “When you see the affection and love of those 110 children who were at the rehearsal this Wednesday, February 7, the commitment, it speaks to me of hope. That is why we have put a song about hope in this concert, because that is what it is about. “Venezuela is a country that needs meeting points and union.”

And he continues with enthusiasm: “Because already the divided Venezuela I believe is giving way to a new Venezuela where we are all united, leaving our personal differences to do transcendental and great things for our country. And this project has those characteristics, that is why I am totally committed, I have been here for more than two days,” he mentioned.

He announced that the project seeks to consolidate itself in other municipalities, such as Caroní, where apparently they have already received a donation of land for the construction of the nucleus. “We will now work on creating the Puerto Ordaz headquarters, which is very important. Then we will do it in Ciudad Bolívar, and that’s what it’s all about, putting a grain of sand together for these youth and Venezuelan children.”

Use our voice

Barradas recently starred in a video on social networks in which he denounced an irregular situation that occurred with his team at the Maiquetía International Airport, when he was preparing to travel to Bolívar State.

In the video, the winner of the Grammy for Best Classical Music Album in November 2023, shared that Stellar Airline was charging an extra $30 to a member of his team to be able to transport a musical instrument on a route within the country.

“They are charging all musicians $30 to bring a musical instrument. I ask if the person who has to play tennis and carries a racket, does he also have to pay 30 dollars? My instrument has a special case and it doesn’t weigh that much, it’s normal. 30 dollars to bring aboard the instrument. When we return it will be are 30 more,” Barradas said in the clip.

After the artist’s complaint and the multiple comments from netizens in the publication, the airline decided to take matters into its own hands, since several hours ago the man posted another video with airline workers providing clear answers about the situation.

About this, the musician expressed to the lapatilla.com team: “I see the difficulty as a learning experience. The same in Maracaibo, in December, through a complaint I made, we managed to stop reggaeton from being played or those giant cornets from being played in the center of the municipality, in the parish of Santa Lucía, which is the cradle of the bagpipe. And through that we are going to create a boulevard, an ordinance that is being made at this moment to avoid noise pollution, for example. And in this case, a call to airlines to evaluate what the exact regulations are, which is the same for everyone. “It is not enough to forgive Huáscar Barradas and return $30.”

“It’s about raising awareness. And I, people know that for many years I have been a person who is always denouncing and giving my opinion about what I consider unfair. And above all, I am always betting on the well-being of the Venezuelan. I am speaking personally, as you say, not as the artist, that has nothing to do with it. I’m saying that ordinary Venezuelans want to live better. And we have to speak up and we have to feel free to express ourselves. And I think that many of us, Venezuelans, are sometimes afraid to do so and do not dare, well, for historical reasons let’s say. I think it’s time to talk and feel free. When there is something that one does not agree with, one has to simply comment on it. And I think that this is also a new facet of my life on the networks, that I try to have a funny part, and I make videos with food, with cheese. There is also an important part of raising awareness in all those things,” reflects Barradas.

What is there for 2024?

He admitted that there are several musical projects next July in Caracas, Maracaibo, Barquisimeto and he hopes to add Ciudad Guayana. They are looking to organize a concert with the work ‘Cuatro Elementos’ , which was the one that won the Latin Grammy in November of last year and which was also a triumph once again for the Venezuelan orchestra system.

“I also have a trip to Europe, I’m going to be in Germany, Spain, I’ll be playing in different cities in the United States, in Denver, Houston, Orlando, Miami, of course, which is where I spend part of my time. I have some recordings coming up, I’m composing some things, in short, there are a thousand interesting things. I am working on producing music for an application that has to do with sleep disorders and anxiety, and it is common to use music to bring well-being to millions of people through this application,” Barradas highlighted.

One of the most beloved musicians in the country made a call to Venezuelans. “We have to keep rowing in the same direction. If many people agree those problems are there, this is the way it is going to be addressed if it is approached intelligently, with care and with passion. I am just another citizen who tries to speak his voice so that it can be heard, and well, fortunately, people may listen to me, and what happened on Wednesday was an example that small changes can be made.”