ON VIDEO: They report the presence of dolphins on the coast of Falcón

Fishermen and inhabitants of the ‘Boca de Mangle’ sector in the Acosta Municipality of Falcón state were surprised by the arrival and beaching of about 15 dolphins on their shores.

lapatilla.com correspondent

The discovery was made this Monday, March 4th, a situation that alerted the majority of the residents of the area, who recorded the event to ask for support from the authorities through social networks.

The fishermen and inhabitants helped the dolphins return to the water and with the boats they guided the mammals until they reached deep waters. Some did not survive and were left dead on the shore.

Until the publication of this note, there is no official report from the authorities. It was learned that the Ministry of Environment in Falcón State went to the place this Monday afternoon to verify what could have happened and also to find out the cause of death of the mammals.

The local people ran to find a way to return them to the water, because they believed it was the best solution, although there is no scientific explanation of why this happened.