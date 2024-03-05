The “melon-head” dolphin was found dead in Falcón State could be the first report of that species in the state

A group of dolphins surprised residents of the Acosta municipality, Falcón State, on the morning of this Monday, March 4th, in the waters of ‘Boca del Tocuyo’, which is why fishermen in the area got moving and sought to take them into deep waters.

Irene Revilla // Correspondent lapatilla.com

According to official information, on the afternoon of March 4th, the fishermen informed the Socialist Institute of Fisheries and Aquaculture (Insopesca), which went to the scene accompanied by the Chichiriviche Maritime Police.

Fudena, the Chichiriviche Innkeepers Association, a veterinarian from the Ministry of Popular Power for Ecosocialism (Minec), the coordinator of the Morrocoy National Park, the Coast Guard and the National Guard also joined in, but it was the quick action of the inhabitants of the area and the fishermen, who managed to separate the injured or sick mammal so that the other 50 dolphins could return to the deep waters, guided by fishing boats.

The authorities contacted cetacean specialists from the Venezuelan Institute of Scientific Research (Ivic), who guided the rigorous protocols to address the situation. With this, they managed to avoid mass stranding thanks to the timely action of fishermen, residents, and the communities of neighboring areas and institutions, who managed to separate the sick or injured dolphin from the rest of the healthy ones, avoiding its call for help.

Thanks to this action, they were able to take the rest of the group of dolphins away from the coast, achieving their rescue and survival. The dead mammal that asked for help was left stranded on the shore.

This is the melon-headed dolphin (Peponocephala electra), an oceanic, gregarious species that predates on other dolphins and large fish such as tarpon.

It belongs to the group of black dolphins (Pseudorcas, Pygmy Orcas, Pilot Whales and the Bastard Orca).

According to specialists, this species has been reported once in “Los Roques” archipelago and another in La Costa.

Given this, researchers are confirming whether it constitutes the first report on the coast of Falcón State.

The body of the deceased specimen is at the Minec facilities, where the veterinarian will perform a necropsy to determine the cause of death.