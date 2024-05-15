María Corina Machado recibirá en Panamá el primer premio al “Coraje Global por la Verdad”

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

La organización “It Takes Courage” anunció que María Corina Machado será la primera ganadora del Premio al “Coraje Global por la Verdad” (Global Courage Award for Truth).

lapatilla.com

El 15 de mayo en Panamá, Machado recibirá este galardón que reconoce su extraordinaria valentía al defender la verdad y denunciar la dictadura en Venezuela.

La organización celebró que la líder opositora venezolana será homenajeada por su incansable labor enfrentando al régimen con valentía y firmeza, abanderando la causa de la libertad y la democracia.

Congratulations to the first-ever recipient of the Global Courage Award for Truth — Maria Corina Machado!

On May 15 in Panama City, we will present Machado with the Truth Award. We cannot wait to celebrate her extraordinary courage in advocating for truth. pic.twitter.com/qLCB3pY0qu

— It Takes Courage (@_ittakescourage) May 13, 2024