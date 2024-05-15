 María Corina Machado recibirá en Panamá el primer premio al “Coraje Global por la Verdad”

María Corina Machado recibirá en Panamá el primer premio al “Coraje Global por la Verdad”

Posteado en:  Actualidad, Internacionales
María Corina Machado desde Aragua | Foto @MariaCorinaYA

 

 

 





La organización “It Takes Courage” anunció que María Corina Machado será la primera ganadora del Premio al “Coraje Global por la Verdad” (Global Courage Award for Truth).

lapatilla.com

El 15 de mayo en Panamá, Machado recibirá este galardón que reconoce su extraordinaria valentía al defender la verdad y denunciar la dictadura en Venezuela.

La organización celebró que la líder opositora venezolana será homenajeada por su incansable labor enfrentando al régimen con valentía y firmeza, abanderando la causa de la libertad y la democracia.