Edmundo González listens to ideas from the agricultural sector to boost production in Venezuela

The opposition presidential candidate of the Democratic Unity Edmundo González Urrutia met this Thursday with a committee of agricultural producers and discussed production and also the smuggling of agricultural products that affect the economy of the local farmers, the reactivation of this important sector within the framework of the program “Venezuela Tierra de Gracia” (Venezuela land of grace) for the Agricultural and Livestock sector of Venezuela.

Jesús Quintero / Correspondent LaPatilla.com

Merida agricultural producers explained the difficulties they are going through to keep their production units active and distribute the main vegetable crops from the fields to local, regional and national markets, guaranteeing the food security of Venezuelans.

Andrés Ramírez, President of the Association of Agricultural Farmers of the Miranda Municipality, from Timotes in the Merida ‘páramo’ (cold Andean highlands), said that “we denounce that our agricultural producers are forced to buy fuel at a premium prices to avoid the loss of their produce and to be able to take it to the markets. wholesalers and retailers in different regions of the country.

He also added to the unfair competition with the entry of smuggled agricultural products from Colombia, affecting the sales of national production.

The presidential candidate of the Democratic Unity, Edmundo González Urrutia, showed solidarity with agricultural workers and committed to working together to strengthen this important economic sector of the country.

Likewise, he made reference to the recovery of agricultural roads for the total reactivation of productive fields in the Andean states and throughout Venezuela.

Ramírez said that the meeting included the participation of union leaders from the agricultural sector from a large part of the national territory and the reality of each state was heard.

Akiles Hoskins, former president of Fedeagro and national responsible for the “Venezuela land of agricultural grace” project,

He concluded by saying that they will work to strengthen this sector hit by the economic crisis and that it is of vital importance to guarantee the food security of Venezuelans.